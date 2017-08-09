Alabama offers its vote for top offensive linemen in Southern California

When it comes to top offensive linemen in Southern California, trusting Nick Saban's judgment isn't bad. The Alabama coach has received commitments from Tommy Brown of Mater Dei and Jarrett Bell of Norco. Both deserve to be players to watch this season.

But there's others.

Syr Riley of Palisades was the Western League offensive lineman of the year in 2016. He's 6-foot-4, 305 pounds. Narbonne has junior standout Jonah Tauanu'u.

Liam Douglass of Harvard-Westlake is a USC commit after playing just 11 football games in his life. His development is rapid.

Chris Randazzo of Don Lugo and Jarrett Patterson of Mission Viejo are headed to the Pac-12 at Oregon and Arizona State, respectively.

Justin Dedich of Chaparral, a USC commit, is everyone's No. 1 center, and teammate Steven Jones is another college recruit.

Mater Dei returns all five of its linemen, and Chris Murray is challenging Brown for No. 1 status on his own team. St. John Bosco will have another big, imposing line. Ditto for Corona Centennial, which features Solo Vaipulu.

Alec Anderson of Etiwanda is committed to Washington State. Sean Rhyan of San Juan Hills is a 6-4, 300-pound junior whom colleges are trying to recruit.

The Mission League is filled with top blockers, including Chaminade's Dylan Kellogg, Alemany's Shane Pierson, Notre Dame's Jordan Palmer and Crespi's Will Christiansen.

Note: The Times begins its nine-part series previewing Southern California's top players on Aug. 16.