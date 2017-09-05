Alex Jung of Sunny Hills leads running backs with big yards

Passing the ball has become so prominent that sometimes the running backs are forgotten. But it's hard to forget Alex Jung of Sunny Hills.

The 5-foot-8, 195-pound senior rushed for 407 yards in 27 carries and scored six touchdowns in a 40-3 win over Dana Hills last week.

Other running backs are off to a fast start too.

Sophomore Abel Cueva of El Monte has had games of 176 yards and 363 yards rushing.

Senior Tiquan Gilmore of Torres gained 295 yards and scored five touchdowns last week against Hollywood.

Senior Justin Keeling of Valley View had 273 yards rushing against Corona two weeks ago and recently followed that up with 201 yards against Paloma Valley.

Junior Zaquand Irby of Ganesha has had games of 194 and 248 yards rushing.

Skyler Taylor of La Habra had 289 yards rushing and seven touchdowns last week against Tesoro.

Andrew VanBuren of Chaminade started the season with 140 yards against Oaks Christian and followed with 180 yards in 30 carries against Arizona Mountain Pointe. Next up is St. John Bosco on Friday.

Here's the link to statistical leaders in the state from MaxPreps.