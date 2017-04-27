Alex McKenna is right on schedule to be a top prospect in 2018

Is it too soon to talk about potential first-round baseball draft picks for 2018?

If not, former Alemany outfielder Alex McKenna belongs on the list.

A sophomore at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, McKenna is hitting .368 with 26 RBI, nine doubles and four home runs. He's 11 of 16 on stolen bases.

McKenna, a former quarterback and one of the top athletes when he was at Alemany, was a 38th round pick by the Minnesota Twins as a high school senior.

Now he's a college star and should be considered a top prospect.

He's coming to town this weekend to face UCLA in a three-game series.

"He's very athletically gifted," Alemany Coach Randy Thompson said.