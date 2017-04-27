Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Alex McKenna is right on schedule to be a top prospect in 2018
|Eric Sondheimer
Is it too soon to talk about potential first-round baseball draft picks for 2018?
If not, former Alemany outfielder Alex McKenna belongs on the list.
A sophomore at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, McKenna is hitting .368 with 26 RBI, nine doubles and four home runs. He's 11 of 16 on stolen bases.
McKenna, a former quarterback and one of the top athletes when he was at Alemany, was a 38th round pick by the Minnesota Twins as a high school senior.
Now he's a college star and should be considered a top prospect.
He's coming to town this weekend to face UCLA in a three-game series.
"He's very athletically gifted," Alemany Coach Randy Thompson said.