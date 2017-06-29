Alex Mejia is latest El Camino Real grad to reach the major leagues

Former El Camino Real infielder Alex Mejia made his major league debut Thursday by starting at second base for the St. Louis Cardinals.

Mejia was the Pac-12 baseball player of the year for Arizona in 2012.

He's the latest Conquistador to reach the majors, joining the likes of Randy Wolf, Conor Jackson, Ryan McGuire, Kurt Birkins, Ryan Lavarnway and umpire Jim Wolf in representing a school that has won nine City Section baseball championships.