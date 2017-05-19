Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Allan Gramajo of Birmingham wins City Section pole vault title
|Eric Sondheimer
Allan Gramajo of Birmingham won the City Section boys' pole vault championship on Friday, clearing 14 feet, 8 inches at Birmingham.
Teammate Axel Menjivar finished second at 14 feet.
The girls' champion is Ashley Peykar, who cleared 11-0.