Andrea Cline of San Pedro is City Section player of the year in softball
|Eric Sondheimer
Andrea Cline of San Pedro has been selected the City Section player of the year in softball after leading the Pirates to their 17th City championship.
The pitcher of the year was Analise De La Roca of Port of Los Angeles.
