Anthony Barr's brother, Nicholas, is a pretty good kicker for Loyola

Nicholas Barr-Mira, the junior kicker from Loyola and younger brother of former Loyola and UCLA standout Anthony Barr.

All-Pro linebacker Anthony Barr of the Minnesota Vikings knows he's not No. 1 in his family when it comes to kicking.

That ranking belongs to his younger brother, Nicholas Barr-Mira, a junior at Loyola.

He kicked field goals from 37, 42, 47 and 52 yards on Saturday during an intrasquad scrimmage.

He's also the goalie for the soccer team and made a 50-yard field goal on the JV team last season.

Junior quarterback Nathan Priestley threw two touchdown passes. He's likely to be the starter for the season opener after freshman QB Miller Moss suffered a hairline fracture to his wrist on his non-throwing hand during practice.