Arcadia Invitational brings together the best of the best
|Eric Sondheimer
If there's one track meet you attend all season, it has to be the Arcadia Invitational on Saturday at Arcadia High School.
It brings together the best of the best, and the atmosphere is amazing with a sold-out crowd and athletes ready to do their utmost.
Olympian Sydney McLaughlin from New Jersey is coming to compete in the girls' 300 hurdles. That in itself will be a highlight.
Here's the link to complete entries.
And watch for Tate Curran of Redondo. He's cleared 17 feet in the pole this season.
There's competition Friday at Arcadia and all day Saturday. The invitational portion starts with field events at 4 p.m. on Saturday and running events at 5:30 p.m.