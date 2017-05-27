Arleta earns trip to Dodger Stadium to play in City Section Division II final

Arleta Coach Victor Zamora took a moment to visit the mound to talk to pitcher Manny Cardenas in the bottom of the seventh inning on Saturday with the team one out away from advancing to Dodger Stadium to play for the City Section Division II championship.

The Mustangs held a 2-1 lead over Locke with two outs and a runner on first.

"He told me to believe in myself," Cardenas said.

Cardenas did just that. In a dramatic end at USC, Adrian Pacheco of Locke beat out an infield ground ball for a single, but at the end of the play, Cardenas, covering first, threw the ball to shortstop Geovanni Garcia to tag out the Locke pinch runner for the game's final out. Arleta players ran onto the field to celebrate.

Cardenas struck out four, walked four and gave up four hits in a complete-game performance.

All the runs were scored in the first inning. Arleta got an RBI single from Eric Munoz and an RBI double from Bailey Magana. Locke scored its run on a wild pitch.

Locke's Anthony Ramirez, only a sophomore, didn't give up any hits after the first inning. He finished with a two-hitter. Arleta's strong defense and ability to field bunts enabled it to upset the Saints, who came in as the No. 2 seed. Arleta was the No. 14 seed.

Arleta will play in next Saturday's 10 a.m. final.

For Cardenas, it will be a reward for four years of patience. He's had four different head coaches in four years at Arleta.

"It's a weird feeling," he said. "You have to learn a new system once he leaves."

But Cardenas learned to "trust" his coaches and "trust" himself, and the Mustangs now get to play at Dodger Stadium.

"It's going to be overwhelming," he said.