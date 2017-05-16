Armando Yanez sings, dances and delivers victory for Birmingham

It's 35 minutes before Birmingham's City Section Division I playoff opener on Tuesday, and starting pitcher Armando Yanez looks like he's starring in his own country music video, singing and dancing as Luke Bryan's "Play It Again" blares from the public address system.

His teammates play along, amused but also used to the antics of their zany senior left-hander.

"He's a character," coach Matt Mowry said.

Yanez delivered in the clutch, striking out three, walking none and scattering six hits in Birmingham's 7-1 victory over East Valley League champion Sun Valley Poly.

"That's how I calm down," Yanez said of his pregame routine. "It gets my nerves off the game. They know when country music is on, that's my stuff."

They played country songs between innings. Most of them from Luke Bryan.

Birmingham broke open the game with a six-run third inning off left-hander Danny Pimienta. A bunt single by Victor Villa started it off. Eddie Rosales contributed a two-run triple. Dylan Hernandez had an RBI single. Poly also made three errors in the inning.

The lead enabled Yanez to throw strike after strike and not worry how hard Poly hitters might hit the ball.

"He keeps us loose, but at the same time, he's intense," Mowry said. "He's a competitor."

Birmingham gets to play Banning on Friday at home after the Pilots upset No. 2-seeded Roosevelt, 3-0, behind Gabe Ruiz, who threw a two-hit shutout.

Yanez will get to do more dancing on Friday while sitting on the bench.