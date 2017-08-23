Back with gold medal, freshman Roc Riggio of Chaminade makes it clear he's a baseball player to watch

At 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday night, 15-year-old freshman Roc Riggio of Chaminade finally returned to his home in Simi Valley after being on the road since July 30 playing for the USA 15U national baseball team that won a gold medal in Colombia at the Pan Am championships.

So what's the first thing he did?

Eat a pizza? Eat at In-N-Out Burger? Go to bed?

Nope.

He brought out a new bat, put a ball on a tee in his backyard and started swinging.

"I just wanted to try it out," Riggio said. "Taking a day off felt weird."

The kid just can't stop practicing baseball.

And it's one of the reasons you can expect Riggio to be an impact player come spring when he makes his high school debut for Chaminade. He committed to UCLA as an eighth-grader and ended up batting .480 in the tournament in Colombia playing outfield. He's also an infielder and catcher.

"The guy is a very special player," Chaminade Coach Frank Mutz said.

His father, Jayme, was a standout at Saugus and later at The Master's University. He built a batting cage in the backyard, and that's where Roc learned how to hit.

On Wednesday, Riggio spent his first day attending classes at Chaminade. He's two weeks behind, so there's catching up to do. By the afternoon, he was at West Hills Pony baseball trying out for the Chaminade baseball program.

"Everybody tries out," Mutz said.

Yes, even gold medal winners.