Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Balboa Bay volleyball club wins 18U title
|Eric Sondheimer
The Costa Mesa-based Balboa Bay volleyball club won the 18-and-under title in the open division of the USA Volleyball Boys' Junior National Championships at the Columbus Convention Center in Ohio.
Carlos Rivera-Vega, who has attended Marina and Newport Harbor, was named tournament MVP.
Balboa defeated 949 out of San Juan Capistrano, 25-23 22-25, 15-10.
Garrett Halsey, Cole Pender and Cole Paxson made all-tournament.