Balboa Bay volleyball club wins 18U title

The Costa Mesa-based Balboa Bay volleyball club won the 18-and-under title in the open division of the USA Volleyball Boys' Junior National Championships at the Columbus Convention Center in Ohio.

Carlos Rivera-Vega, who has attended Marina and Newport Harbor, was named tournament MVP.

Balboa defeated 949 out of San Juan Capistrano, 25-23 22-25, 15-10.

Garrett Halsey, Cole Pender and Cole Paxson made all-tournament.