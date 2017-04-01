Chatsworth gets two wins via shutouts

Chatsworth is heating up just in time for spring break in Las Vegas.

The Chancellors (13-2) recorded two shutouts on Saturday, defeating South Torrance, 6-0, and Malibu, 14-0, in five innings. Josh Medina threw 5 1/3 shutout innings in the first game and had two RBI in the second game. MacKenzie Lomas threw four shutout innings in the second game.

It took nine innings for El Toro to defeat Los Alamitos, 3-2. Chase Luttrell drove in the winning run. Erik Tolman and Alex Zerfass each had two hits. Michael Townsend had three hits for Los Alamitos.

Moorpark defeated Calabasas, 5-3. TJ Foreman and Garrett Austin each had two hits. Travis Weston struck out four in four innings.

Trabuco Hills defeated Diamond Bar, 4-1. Andrew Hacker went three for three with two RBI.

Cleveland defeated San Fernando, 9-4, in 9 innings. Nick Schmidt and Myles Gonzalez each contributed two hits. Bryan Suppan had two RBI.

Valencia defeated Laguna Beach, 5-1. Zack Brown threw five innings.

San Pedro defeated Granada Hills, 5-1.

Royal won the Beaumont tournament championship with a 3-2 win over Chaparral. Jason Hyman and Gabe Garcia were co-MVPs of the tournament.