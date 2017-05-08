Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Baseball: City playoff pairings
BASEBALL
CITY
Division I
First round, Thursday, 3 p.m.
•#17 Bell at #16 Narbonne
•#20 Los Angeles University at #13 Granada Hills
•#19 Carson at #14 Taft
•#18 Verdugo Hills at #15 Wilmington Banning
Second round, May 16, 3 p.m.
•Narbonne/Bell winner at #1 Chatsworth
•#9 Los Angeles Marshall at #8 Granada Hills Kennedy
•#12 Palisades at #5 El Camino Real
•Granada Hills/Los Angeles University winner at #4 San Pedro
•Taft/Carson winner at #3 Venice
•#11 San Fernando at #6 Cleveland
•#10 Sun Valley Poly at #7 Birmingham
•Wilmington Banning/Verdugo Hills winner at #2 Los Angeles Roosevelt
Notes: Quarterfinals, May 19, 3 p.m.; semifinals, May 27, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at USC. Championship, Jun. 3, 1 p.m. at Dodger Stadium.
Division II
First round, Thursday, 3 p.m.
•#17 Jefferson at #16 Los Angeles
•#20 Torres at #13 Eagle Rock
•#19 Fairfax at #14 Arleta
•#18 Rivera at #15 Fremont
Second round, May 16, 3 p.m.
•Los Angeles/Jefferson winner at #1 Roybal
•#9 Monroe at #8 Lincoln
•#12 Los Angeles Wilson at #5 Gardena
•Eagle Rock/Torres winner at #4 Los Angeles CES
•Arleta/Fairfax winner at #3 South Gate
•#11 South East at #6 Contreras
•#10 Van Nuys at #7 Maywood
•Fremont/Rivera winner at #2 Locke
Notes: Quarterfinals, May 19, 3 p.m.; semifinals, May 24, 3 and 6 p.m. at USC. Championship, Jun. 3, 10 a.m. at Dodger Stadium.
Division III
First round, Thursday, 3 p.m.
•#17 Animo de la Hoya at #16 Triumph
•#20 View Park at #13 Northridge
•#19 Lakeview at #14 Port of Los Angeles
•#18 Valor at #15 Legacy
Second round, May 16, 3 p.m.
•Triumph/Animo de la Hoya winner at #1 Rancho Dominguez
•#9 Central City at #8 Vaughn
•#12 Hawkins at #5 Community Charter
•Northridge/View Park winner at #4 Sherman Oaks CES
•Port of Los Angeles/Lakeview winner at #3 Valley Arts/Sciences
•#11 Environmental Science/Tech at #6 Harbor Teacher
•#10 Fulton at #7 Los Angeles Jordan
•Legacy/Valor winner at #2 Animo Venice
Notes: Quarterfinals, May 18, 3 p.m.; semifinals, May 22, 3 p.m. Championship, May 26, 5 p.m. at USC.