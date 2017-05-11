Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Baseball: City playoff results and updated pairings
BASEBALL
CITY
Division I
First round, Thursday
•Narbonne 10, Bell 0
•Los Angeles University 3, Granada Hills 1
•Taft 5, Carson 3
•Wilmington Banning 3, Verdugo Hills 0
Second round, Tuesday, 3 p.m.
•#16 Narbonne at #1 Chatsworth
•#9 Los Angeles Marshall at #8 Granada Hills Kennedy
•#12 Palisades at #5 El Camino Real
•#20 Los Angeles University at #4 San Pedro
•#14 Taft at #3 Venice
•#11 San Fernando at #6 Cleveland
•#10 Sun Valley Poly at #7 Birmingham
•#15 Wilmington Banning at #2 Los Angeles Roosevelt
Notes: Quarterfinals, May 19, 3 p.m.; semifinals, May 27, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at USC. Championship, Jun. 3, 1 p.m. at Dodger Stadium.
Division II
First round, Thursday
•Los Angeles 1, Jefferson 0
•Torres 12, Eagle Rock 10
•Arleta 11, Fairfax 0
•Fremont 1, Rivera 0
Second round, Tuesday, 3 p.m.
•#16 Los Angeles at #1 Roybal
•#9 Monroe at #8 Lincoln
•#12 Los Angeles Wilson at #5 Gardena
•#20 Torres at #4 Los Angeles CES
•#14 Arleta at #3 South Gate
•#11 South East at #6 Contreras
•#10 Van Nuys at #7 Maywood
•#15 Fremont at #2 Locke
Notes: Quarterfinals, May 19, 3 p.m.; semifinals, May 24, 3 and 6 p.m. at USC. Championship, Jun. 3, 10 a.m. at Dodger Stadium.
Division III
First round, Thursday
•Triumph 6, Animo de la Hoya 4
•Northridge 11, View Park 1
•Port of Los Angeles 15, Lakeview 1
•Legacy 10, Valor 1
Second round, Tuesday, 3 p.m.
•#16 Triumph at #1 Rancho Dominguez
•#9 Central City at #8 Vaughn
•#12 Hawkins at #5 Community Charter
•#13 Northridge at #4 Sherman Oaks CES
•#14 Port of Los Angeles at #3 Valley Arts/Sciences
•#11 Environmental Science/Tech at #6 Harbor Teacher
•#10 Fulton at #7 Los Angeles Jordan
•#15 Legacy at #2 Animo Venice
Notes: Quarterfinals, May 18, 3 p.m.; semifinals, May 22, 3 p.m. Championship, May 26, 5 p.m. at USC.