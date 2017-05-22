Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Baseball: City playoff results and updated pairings
BASEBALL
CITY
Division I
Semifinals, Wednesday at USC
•#5 El Camino Real vs. #1 Chatsworth, 3 p.m.
•#7 Birmingham vs. #6 Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Notes: Championship, Jun. 3, 1 p.m. at Dodger Stadium.
Division II
Semifinals, Saturday at USC
•#4 Los Angeles CES vs. #1 Roybal, 1 p.m.
•#14 Arleta vs. #2 Locke, 10 a.m.
Notes: Championship, Jun. 3, 10 a.m. at Dodger Stadium.
Division III
Semifinals, Monday
•Sherman Oaks CES 11, Rancho Dominguez 10 (10)
•Valley Arts/Sciences 7, Fulton 1
Championship, Friday, 5 p.m. at USC
•#3 Valley Arts/Sciences vs. #4 Sherman Oaks CES