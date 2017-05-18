Sports High School Sports Varsity Times Insider

Baseball: City playoff scores and updated pairings

BASEBALL

CITY

Division III

Quarterfinals, Thursday

•Rancho Dominguez 8, Vaughn 2

•Sherman Oaks CES 16, Hawkins 6

•Valley Arts/Sciences 13, Harbor Teacher 5

•Fulton 4, Legacy 3

 

Semifinals, Monday, 3 p.m.

•#4 Sherman Oaks CES at #1 Rancho Dominguez

•#10 Fulton at #3 Valley Arts/Sciences

 

Notes: Championship, May 26, 5 p.m. at USC.

Latest updates

