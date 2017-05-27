Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Baseball: City semifinal results and championship schedule
BASEBALL
CITY
Division I
Championship, Jun. 3, 1 p.m. at Dodger Stadium
•#1 Chatsworth vs. #7 Birmingham
Division II
Semifinals, Saturday
•Los Angeles CES 12, Roybal 0
•Arleta 2, Locke 1
Championship, Jun. 3, 10 a.m. at Dodger Stadium
•#4 Los Angeles CES vs. #14 Arleta