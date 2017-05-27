Sports High School Sports Varsity Times Insider

Baseball: City semifinal results and championship schedule

BASEBALL

CITY

Division I

Championship, Jun. 3, 1 p.m. at Dodger Stadium

•#1 Chatsworth vs. #7 Birmingham

 

 

Division II

Semifinals, Saturday

•Los Angeles CES 12, Roybal 0

•Arleta 2, Locke 1

 

Championship, Jun. 3, 10 a.m. at Dodger Stadium

•#4 Los Angeles CES vs. #14 Arleta

