Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Baseball: Friday's Southern Section playoff scores and updated pairings
BASEBALL
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 1
Second round, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m. unless noted
•#1 Huntington Beach at Servite
•El Dorado at Dana Hills
•Vista Murrieta at Corona, 4 p.m.
•#4 South Hills at Riverside North
•#3 Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at Redlands East Valley
•Dos Pueblos at Mater Dei
•Gahr at Foothill
•#2 El Toro at Bishop Amat
DIVISION 2
First round, Friday
•St. John Bosco 3, King 2
•Woodbridge 3, Paloma Valley 1
•Glendora 7, Woodcrest Christian 2
•Rio Mesa 9, Lakewood 0
•Etiwanda 6, Beckman 5
•Village Christian 4, Simi Valley 2
•Laguna Beach 8, Trabuco Hills 7
•Newbury Park 3, Santa Barbara 0
•Capistrano Valley 3, Crescenta Valley 2
•St. Bonaventure 5, Thousand Oaks 0
•Mira Costa 7, San Dimas 3
•Ayala 8, Corona del Mar 3 (8)
•La Mirada 6, Temescal Canyon 3
•Palm Desert 3, Kaiser 2 (14)
•Edison 4, Long Beach Wilson 2
•Moorpark 3, Oaks Christian 2
Second round, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.
•#1 St. John Bosco at Woodbridge
•Rio Mesa at Glendora
•Village Christian at Etiwanda
•#4 Newbury Park at Laguna Beach
•St. Bonaventure at Capistrano Valley
•Mira Costa at Ayala
•La Mirada at Palm Desert
•#2 Moorpark at Edison
DIVISION 3
First round, Friday
•Sierra Canyon 9, Ventura 6 (9)
Second round, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.
•#1 Quartz Hill at San Gorgonio
•Riverside Poly at Paso Robles
•Troy at El Segundo
•#4 Walnut at Sierra Canyon
•#3 Don Lugo at Santa Fe
•Anaheim Canyon at Paraclete
•Crean Lutheran at Peninsula
•#2 Righetti at Charter Oak
DIVISION 4
First round, Friday
•Tahquitz 3, Ridgecrest Burroughs 0
•Segerstrom 14, Cerritos Valley Christian 3
•Santa Ynez 1, West Covina 0
•Hacienda Heights Wilson 5, La Quinta 1
•Gardena Serra 7, Schurr 1
•Nogales 4, La Serna 1
•Burbank 10, Lancaster 5
•Capistrano Valley Christian 11, Rancho Alamitos 1
•Grace Brethren 7, Arroyo Grande 0
•Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 5, Bishop Montgomery 3
•Fullerton 3, Hemet 2
•Linfield Christian 8, Ramona 5
•Sonora 2, Sierra Vista 1
•Victor Valley 7, Shadow Hills 3
•Alhambra 5, Glenn 3
•Maranatha 8, Temple City 1
Second round, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.
•Segerstrom at #1 Tahquitz
•Santa Ynez at Hacienda Heights Wilson
•Nogales at Gardena Serra
•#4 Capistrano Valley Christian at Burbank
•#3 Grace Brethren at Santa Ana Calvary Chapel
•Linfield Christian at Fullerton
•Victor Valley at Sonora
•#2 Maranatha at Alhambra
DIVISION 5
Second round, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.
•#1 Oak Hills vs. Salesian at East Los Angeles College
•Oxnard Pacifica at Palm Springs
•Jurupa Valley at Grand Terrace
•#4 Chaffey at North Torrance
•#3 Katella at Atascadero
•Heritage at Apple Valley
•Garden Grove at Campbell Hall
•Templeton at #2 La Canada
DIVISION 6
First round, Friday unless noted
•Rancho Christian 5, Silverado 1
•El Monte 11, Rio Hondo Prep 7
•Twentynine Palms 9, Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian 8
•Southlands Christian 14, St. Michael’s Prep 1
•St. Anthony 11, St. Margaret’s 7
•Big Bear 11, Vista del Lago 2 (Thursday)
•Foothill Tech 4, Burbank Providence 2
•Santa Maria 13, Dunn 4
•Pasadena Poly 7, Yucca Valley 0
•Malibu 20, Animo Leadership 2 (Thursday)
•Barstow 2, Ontario 0
•Pomona 3, Santa Clarita Christian 0
•Hesperia Christian 6, Nuview Bridge 1
•St. Bernard 7, St. Monica Academy 4
•Moreno Valley 3, South El Monte 2
•Rancho Mirage 3, Santa Clara 1
Second round, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.
•El Monte at #1 Rancho Christian
•Southlands Christian at Twentynine Palms
•Big Bear at St. Anthony
•Foothill Tech at Santa Maria
•#3 Pasadena Poly at Malibu
•Pomona at Barstow
•Hesperia Christian at St. Bernard
•#2 Rancho Mirage at Moreno Valley
DIVISION 7
Second round, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.
•Environmental Charter at #1 Faith Baptist
•Apple Valley Christian vs. Upland Christian at The Epicenter (Rancho Cucamonga), 2:30 p.m.
•Carnegie at Riverside Bethel Christian
•Hillcrest Christian at Bishop Diego
•Anza Hamilton at #3 Arrowhead Christian
•Joshua Springs at Gladstone
•Einstein at Coast Union
•#2 Boron vs. Tarbut V’Torah at Windrow Park (Irvine)
Notes: Quarterfinals, May 26, 3:15 p.m.; semifinals, May 30 (Div. 1 at Blair Field, Long Beach; Div. 2-7 at home sites). Championships, Jun. 2 at Dodger Stadium (Div. 1-2) and Jun. 3 at tba (Div. 3-7).