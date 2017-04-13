Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Baseball/softball: Wednesday scores
BASEBALL
BAY LEAGUE
Mira Costa 7, Palos Verdes 1
CAMINO REAL LEAGUE
Bishop Montgomery 14, Mary Star 4
PREP LEAGUE
Chadwick 5, Flintridge Prep 2
SEA VIEW LEAGUE
Trabuco Hills 2, San Juan Hills 1
SUNSET LEAGUE
Los Alamitos 3, Newport Harbor 2
NONLEAGUE
Anaheim Canyon 9, Ocean View 5
El Modena 6, La Habra 0
TOURNAMENTS
CORONA DEL MAR
Estancia 10, Carmel 1
Beckman 5, Laguna Hills 1
St. John Bosco 3, Garden Grove Pacifica 0
EL DORADO
JSerra 4, Mission Viejo 1
SOFTBALL
CAMINO REAL LEAGUE
Cantwell-Sacred Heart 12, Bishop Montgomery 9