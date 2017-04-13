Sports High School Sports Varsity Times Insider

Baseball/softball: Wednesday scores

BASEBALL

BAY LEAGUE

Mira Costa 7, Palos Verdes 1

 

CAMINO REAL LEAGUE

Bishop Montgomery 14, Mary Star 4

 

PREP LEAGUE

Chadwick 5, Flintridge Prep 2

 

SEA VIEW LEAGUE

Trabuco Hills 2, San Juan Hills 1

 

SUNSET LEAGUE

Los Alamitos 3, Newport Harbor 2

 

NONLEAGUE

Anaheim Canyon 9, Ocean View 5

El Modena 6, La Habra 0

 

TOURNAMENTS

CORONA DEL MAR

Estancia 10, Carmel 1

Beckman 5, Laguna Hills 1

St. John Bosco 3, Garden Grove Pacifica 0

 

EL DORADO

JSerra 4, Mission Viejo 1

 

 

 

 

 

 

SOFTBALL

CAMINO REAL LEAGUE

Cantwell-Sacred Heart 12, Bishop Montgomery 9

 

