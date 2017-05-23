Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Baseball: Southern Section playoff scores and updated pairings
BASEBALL
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 1
Second round, Tuesday
•Huntington Beach 3, Servite 0
•El Dorado 6, Dana Hills 0
•Corona 5, Vista Murrieta 4
•Riverside North 10, South Hills 8
•Redlands East Valley 5, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 4
•Mater Dei 12, Dos Pueblos 2
•Foothill 4, Gahr 1
•El Toro 3, Bishop Amat 2
Quarterfinals, Friday, 3:15 p.m.
•El Dorado at #1 Huntington Beach
•Corona at Riverside North
•Mater Dei at Redlands East Valley
•Foothill at #2 El Toro
DIVISION 2
Second round, Tuesday
•St. John Bosco 9, Woodbridge 2
•Glendora 3, Rio Mesa 2
•Laguna Beach 3, Newbury Park 1
•Capistrano Valley 7, St. Bonaventure 3
•Mira Costa 3, Ayala 2
•Palm Desert 4, La Mirada 3
•Edison 2, Moorpark 1
Second round, Wednesday, 4 p.m.
•Village Christian at Etiwanda
Quarterfinals, Friday, 3:15 p.m.
•Glendora at #1 St. John Bosco
•Etiwanda/Village Christian winner at Laguna Beach
•Capistrano Valley at Mira Costa
•Palm Desert at Edison
DIVISION 3
Second round, Tuesday
•Quartz Hill 9, San Gorgonio 3
•Paso Robles 3, Riverside Poly 0
•El Segundo 13, Troy 6
•Walnut 7, Sierra Canyon 3
•Don Lugo 2, Santa Fe 1
•Paraclete 5, Anaheim Canyon 4
•Peninsula 4, Crean Lutheran 1
•Righetti 3, Charter Oak 2
Quarterfinals, Friday, 3:15 p.m.
•#1 Quartz Hill at Paso Robles
•El Segundo at #4 Walnut
•Paraclete at #3 Don Lugo
•Peninsula at #2 Righetti
DIVISION 4
Second round, Tuesday
•Tahquitz 5, Segerstrom 4
•Hacienda Heights Wilson 1, Santa Ynez 0
•Nogales 10, Gardena Serra 8
•Capistrano Valley Christian 6, Burbank 5
•Grace Brethren 6, Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 4
•Fullerton 3, Linfield Christian 1
•Victor Valley 4, Sonora 3
•Maranatha 5, Alhambra 3
Quarterfinals, Friday, 3:15 p.m.
•#1 Tahquitz at Hacienda Heights Wilson
•#4 Capistrano Valley Christian at Nogales
•#3 Grace Brethren at Fullerton
•Victor Valley at #2 Maranatha
DIVISION 5
Second round, Tuesday
•Oak Hills 12, Salesian 1
•Oxnard Pacifica 12, Palm Springs 5
•Grand Terrace 4, Jurupa Valley 0
•Chaffey 9, North Torrance 4
•Katella 11, Atascadero 4
•Heritage 2, Apple Valley 1
•Campbell Hall 3, Garden Grove 1
•La Canada 6, Templeton 0
Quarterfinals, Friday, 3:15 p.m.
•#1 Oak Hills at Oxnard Pacifica
•Grand Terrace at #4 Chaffey
•#3 Katella at Heritage
•#2 La Canada at Campbell Hall
DIVISION 6
Second round, Tuesday
•Rancho Christian 6, El Monte 4
•Southlands Christian 5, Twentynine Palms 2
•Big Bear 14, St. Anthony 7
•Santa Maria 4, Foothill Tech 2
•Malibu 3, Pasadena Poly 0
•Barstow 5, Pomona 4
•St. Bernard 7, Hesperia Christian 2
•Moreno Valley 5, Rancho Mirage 2
Quarterfinals, Friday, 3:15 p.m.
•#1 Rancho Christian at Southlands Christian
•Big Bear at Santa Maria
•Barstow at Malibu
•Moreno Valley at St. Bernard
DIVISION 7
Second round, Tuesday
•Faith Baptist 9, Environmental Charter 2
•Apple Valley Christian 11, Upland Christian 11
•Carnegie 16, Riverside Bethel Christian 4
•Bishop Diego 7, Hillcrest Christian 1
•Arrowhead Christian 25, Anza Hamilton 0
•Gladstone 3, Joshua Springs 2
•Coast Union 8, Einstein 1
•Boron 23, Tarbut V’Torah 0
Quarterfinals, Friday, 3:15 p.m.
•#1 Faith Baptist at Apple Valley Christian
•Carnegie at Bishop Diego
•Gladstone at #3 Arrowhead Christian
•Coast Union at #2 Boron
Notes: Semifinals, May 30 (Div. 1 at Blair Field, Long Beach; Div. 2-7 at home sites). Championships, Jun. 2 at Dodger Stadium (Div. 1-2) and Jun. 3 at tba (Div. 3-7).