Baseball: Southern Section semifinal results and championship pairings
BASEBALL
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 1
Semifinals, Tuesday
•Corona 5, El Dorado 2 (8)
•El Toro 3, Mater Dei 0
DIVISION 2
Semifinals, Tuesday
•Etiwanda 5, St. John Bosco 2
•Palm Desert 4, Capistrano Valley 3
DIVISION 3
Semifinals, Tuesday
•Walnut 3, Paso Robles 2
•Righetti 1, Paraclete 0
DIVISION 4
Semifinals, Tuesday
•Tahquitz 5, Nogales 3
•Grace Brethren 7, Victor Valley 1
DIVISION 5
Semifinals, Tuesday
•Chaffey 4, Oak Hills 3
•Katella 2, Campbell Hall 1
DIVISION 6
Semifinals, Tuesday
•Santa Maria 10, Southlands Christian 1
•Moreno Valley 6, Malibu 4
DIVISION 7
Semifinals, Tuesday
•Faith Baptist 5, Bishop Diego 0
•Arrowhead Christian 7, Boron 4
Championships
Friday at Dodger Stadium
•Division 2: Etiwanda vs. Palm Desert, 4 p.m.
•Division 1: Corona vs. #2 El Toro, 7:30 p.m.
Friday-Saturday at UC Riverside (dates and times TBA Wednesday)
•Division 3: #4 Walnut vs. #2 Righetti
•Division 4: #1 Tahquitz vs. #3 Grace Brethren
•Division 5: #4 Chaffey vs. #3 Katella
•Division 6: Santa Maria vs. Moreno Valley
•Division 7: #1 Faith Baptist vs. #3 Arrowhead Christian