Baseball: Tuesday's Southern Section wild-card scores
BASEBALL
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 3
Wild-card games, Tuesday
•La Salle 3, Santa Monica 0
•Los Osos 3, Monrovia 0
•West Torrance 5, Downey 2
•Mayfair 4, Sage Hill 3
•Sierra Canyon 7, Camarillo 2
•California 1, Montebello 0
•Cajon 4, Northview 0
•Arcadia 2, Knight 0
•Chaparral 2, Valley View 1
•Warren 3, Long Beach Poly 2
•Ocean View 4, Bellflower 3
•Culver City 3, Oxnard 2
DIVISION 5
Wild-card games, Tuesday
•Ontario Christian 9, Colton 6
•Anaheim at Salesian, 7 p.m.
•Palm Springs 9, Beaumont 5
•Rialto 8, Palmdale 0
•Windward 6, Estancia 5
•Lompoc 4, Carpinteria 3
DIVISION 7
Wild-card games, Tuesday
•Bosco Tech 6, Rosemead 1
•La Sierra Academy 8, Lucerne Valley 4