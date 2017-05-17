Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Baseball: Wednesday's Southern Section wild-card scores and updated pairings
BASEBALL
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 1
First round, Thursday, 3:15 p.m. unless noted
•Redondo at #1 Huntington Beach
•Servite at Cypress
•West Ranch at El Dorado
•Dana Hills at Harvard-Westlake
•Hart at Vista Murrieta
•Orange Lutheran at Corona, 4 p.m.
•Mission Viejo at Riverside North
•Damien at #4 South Hills
•San Clemente at #3 Sherman Oaks Notre Dame
•Redlands East Valley at Corona Santiago
•Mater Dei at Millikan, 3 p.m.
•Dos Pueblos at Valencia
•Foothill at JSerra
•Los Alamitos at Gahr
•Chaminade at Bishop Amat
•Tesoro at #2 El Toro
DIVISION 2
Wild-card games, Wednesday
•King 10, Murrieta Valley 0
•Beckman 3, Yucaipa 1
•Santa Barbara 2, Burbank Burroughs 1
•Capistrano Valley 6, Tustin 2
•Ayala 1, Villa Park 0
•Oaks Christian 1, Alemany 0 (8)
First round, Friday, 3:15 p.m.
•King at #1 St. John Bosco
•Woodbridge at Paloma Valley
•Woodcrest Christian at Glendora
•Lakewood at Rio Mesa
•Beckman at Etiwanda
•Simi Valley at Village Christian
•Laguna Beach at Trabuco Hills
•Santa Barbara at #4 Newbury Park
•Capistrano Valley at #3 Crescenta Valley
•Thousand Oaks at St. Bonaventure
•San Dimas at Mira Costa
•Ayala at Corona del Mar
•Temescal Canyon at La Mirada
•Kaiser at Palm Desert
•Edison at Long Beach Wilson
•Oaks Christian at #2 Moorpark
DIVISION 3
First round, Thursday, 3:15 p.m. unless noted
•La Salle at #1 Quartz Hill
•Los Osos at San Gorgonio
•Riverside Poly at Citrus Valley
•Paso Robles at Cantwell-Sacred Heart
•West Torrance at El Segundo
•Mayfair at Troy
•Sierra Canyon at Ventura, FRIDAY
•California at #4 Walnut
•Cajon at #3 Don Lugo
•Santa Fe at Torrance
•Arcadia at Paraclete
•Chaparral at Anaheim Canyon
•Warren at Peninsula
•Ocean View at Crean Lutheran
•Charter Oak at Placentia Valencia
•Culver City at #2 Righetti
DIVISION 4
Wild-card games, Wednesday
•Ridgecrest Burroughs 8, Excelsior 1
•Arroyo Grande 10, Flintridge Prep 5
First round, Friday, 3:15 p.m. unless noted
•Ridgecrest Burroughs at #1 Tahquitz
•Cerritos Valley Christian at Segerstrom
•West Covina at Santa Ynez
•Hacienda Heights Wilson at La Quinta
•Schurr at Gardena Serra
•La Serna at Nogales
•Burbank at Lancaster, 4 p.m.
•Rancho Alamitos at #4 Capistrano Valley Christian
•Arroyo Grande at #3 Grace Brethren
•Santa Ana Calvary Chapel at Bishop Montgomery
•Fullerton at Hemet
•Ramona at Linfield Christian
•Sierra Vista at Sonora
•Shadow Hills at Victor Valley
•Glenn at Alhambra
•Temple City at #2 Maranatha
DIVISION 5
First round, Thursday, 3:15 p.m.
•Ontario Christian at #1 Oak Hills
•Salesian at Rolling Hills Prep
•Lancaster Desert Christian at Oxnard Pacifica
•Palm Springs at Jurupa Hills
•Saddleback Valley Christian at Grand Terrace
•Century at Jurupa Valley
•North Torrance at Westminster La Quinta
•Rialto at #4 Chaffey
•Windward vs. #3 Katella at Boysen Park
•Atascadero at Garey
•Apple Valley at Academy for Academic Excellence
•Calvary Murrieta at Heritage
•Garden Grove at Hillcrest
•Campbell Hall at Buckley
•Loara at Templeton
•Lompoc at #2 La Canada
DIVISION 6
Wild-card games, Wednesday, 3:15 p.m.
•Silverado 5, Banning 3
•Southlands Christian 10, Oxford Academy 6
•Santa Maria 14, New Roads 1
•Yucca Valley 11, Arroyo 10
•Santa Clara 4, Ganesha 3 (8)
First round, Friday, 3:15 p.m. unless noted
•Silverado at #1 Rancho Christian
•Rio Hondo Prep at El Monte
•Twentynine Palms at Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian
•Southlands Christian at St. Michael’s Prep
•St. Margaret’s at St. Anthony
•Vista del Lago at Big Bear
•Burbank Providence vs. Foothill Tech at Huntsinger Sports Park (Ventura)
•Santa Maria at #4 Dunn
•Yucca Valley at #3 Pasadena Poly
•Malibu vs. Animo Leadership at Windward, THURSDAY
•Ontario at Barstow
•Santa Clarita Christian at Pomona
•Nuview Bridge at Hesperia Christian
•St. Bernard vs. St. Monica Academy at Scholl Canyon Ballfields (Glendale), 4:30 p.m.
•South El Monte at Moreno Valley
•Santa Clara at #2 Rancho Mirage
DIVISION 7
First round, Thursday, 3:15 p.m. unless noted
•Bosco Tech at #1 Faith Baptist
•Santa Monica Pacifica Christian vs. Environmental Charter at Thorpe Park (Hawthorne)
•Packinghouse Christian at Apple Valley Christian
•Upland Christian at Noli Indian
•Vasquez vs. Carnegie at Riverside CC
•Redlands Adventist at Riverside Bethel Christian
•Santa Maria Valley Christian ve. Hillcrest Christian at Moorpark College, 4 p.m.
•Bishop Diego at #4 Lennox Academy
•#3 Arrowhead Christian at Oakwood
•La Verne Lutheran at Anza Hamilton, 1 p.m.
•University Prep at Joshua Springs
•Gladstone at San Jacinto Valley Academy
•Shalhevet at Einstein
•Trinity Classical at Coast Union, 2 p.m.
•Tarbut V’Torah 13, Crossroads Christian 0 (Wednesday)
•La Sierra Academy at #2 Boron
Notes: Second round, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.; quarterfinals, May 26, 3:15 p.m.; semifinals, May 30 (Div. 1 at Blair Field, Long Beach; Div. 2-7 at home sites). Championships, Jun. 2 at Dodger Stadium (Div. 1-2) and Jun. 3 at tba (Div. 3-7).