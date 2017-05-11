Basketball coaching box enlarged to 28 feet for 2017-18 season

The National Federation of State High School Assns. Basketball Rules Committee has approved a change for next season enlarging the coaching box along a team's sideline from 14 feet to 28 feet.

It also made effective with the 2017-18 season that play will be stopped and an official warning given -- to be recorded in the scorebook -- for misconduct by a coach or other bench personnel unless the offense is judged to be major, in which case a technical foul shall be assessed.

The new rule doesn't mean a warning must be given before a technical foul can be called. It's designed to put everyone on notice about their behavior.

As for the enlarged coaching box, Theresia Wynns, NFHS director of sports and officials, explained, "The committee thought the restriction of the coaching box limited the level of communication between coach and players."