Battle of the Valley baseball tournament begins Wednesday

El Camino Real baseball Coach Josh Lienhard has put together a 16-team summer tournament for this coming week that he's calling the Battle of the Valley.

It begins on Wednesday and the championship game will be Saturday at Birmingham.

First-round games at 5 p.m. on Wednesday: Crespi at El Camino Real; Poly at Taft; Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at San Fernando; Burroughs at Cleveland; Calabasas at Birmingham; Kennedy at Alemany; Sierra Canyon at Sylmar; Verdugo Hills at Chatsworth.

Games will continue on Thursday with the quarterfinals. The semifinals on Friday will be at 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at Birmingham.