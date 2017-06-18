Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Battle of the Valley baseball tournament begins Wednesday
El Camino Real baseball Coach Josh Lienhard has put together a 16-team summer tournament for this coming week that he's calling the Battle of the Valley.
It begins on Wednesday and the championship game will be Saturday at Birmingham.
First-round games at 5 p.m. on Wednesday: Crespi at El Camino Real; Poly at Taft; Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at San Fernando; Burroughs at Cleveland; Calabasas at Birmingham; Kennedy at Alemany; Sierra Canyon at Sylmar; Verdugo Hills at Chatsworth.
Games will continue on Thursday with the quarterfinals. The semifinals on Friday will be at 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at Birmingham.