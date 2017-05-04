Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Bench-clearing brawl forces double forfeit for Oaks Christian and Calabasas
|Eric Sondheimer
A bench-clearing brawl in Wednesday's Marmonte League baseball game between Calabasas and Oaks Christian has resulted in a double forfeit of the game, Southern Section spokesman Thom Simmons said.
Also Calabasas and Oaks Christian will forfeit games on Friday because of suspensions of players.
Calabasas was scheduled to play Thousand Oaks. Oaks Christian was scheduled to play Newbury Park.
Newbury Park clinches the Marmonte League championship.