Bennett Reichard of San Marcos wins Southern Section individual golf title

Senior Bennett Reichard of San Marcos shot a 3-under 68 on Thursday at Rancho San Marcos Golf Course in Santa Barbara to win the Southern Section individual golf championship.

He had three birdies and no bogeys.

"I am amazed," Coach Aaron Solis said. "He picked the perfect time to play the best round of his life. These were the best of the best in the Southern Section, and Bennett performed flawlessly."