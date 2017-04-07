Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Bernard McCrumby is named head coach at Gardena Serra
Gardena Serra has removed the interim tag and named Bernard McCrumby its basketball coach.
McCrumby took over the position last season on an interim basis after the death of veteran coach Dwan Hurt.
McCrumby guided the Cavaliers to a 16-12 record. He had been an assistant coach for years under Hurt.