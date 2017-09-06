Big football games this week

A look at some of the top prep football games this week:

Alemany vs. Santa Margarita at Laguna Hills on Thursday: Alemany put up a good fight with JSerra last week before losing, but giving up touchdowns on two punt returns didn't help. Quarterback Tripp Mitchell is making progress. The challenge for the Warriors is stopping the run. JSerra had little trouble running the ball, and Santa Margarita has one of the best offensive lines in the Trinity League.

Friday games

Gardena Serra vs. Dorsey at Jackie Robinson Stadium: Serra has twice blown leads in the fourth quarter in losing its first two games. The Cavaliers' receiving group will be tough to stop. Dorsey needs to get its running game going from the outset to have a chance at an upset.

Chaminade vs. St. John Bosco at El Camino College: Chaminade has lost to Corona Centennial in playoff game the last two season, so playing powerful St. John Bosco in a nonleague games is good preparation for the postseason. The Braves' front seven is very tough, but Chaminade's offensive line is a veteran group. Andrew Van Buren is a talented running back. The Braves want to keep developing balance on offense in preparation for the Trinity League and an Oct. 13 showdown against Mater Dei.

Servite at Eastvalle Roosevelt: The scoreboard operation might need a raise after this one from pushing buttons often after touchdowns. These are two high-powered offensive teams. Servite is using the offense run by Centennial. Roosevelt has lots of weapons. Turnovers will be key.

Cleveland at Reseda: The two neighborhood rivals are looking for respect. Cleveland played well in a loss to Palisades, which is looking like the Western League favorite. Reseda has Ja'lani Ellison, a receiver-defensive back.

Paraclete at Oaks Christian: A win here could send Paraclete on its way toward an unbeaen season. The Spirits stunned Helix last week. Oaks Christian improved from a loss to Chaminade by beating Edison. The Lions' offense has been erratic but shows signs of getting better.

Narbonne at Palos Verdes: The Gauchos' passing attack is struggling. It probably won't matter once Narbonne starts playing City Section foes, but getting it better will help guarantee another City title. Palos Verdes always gives Narbonne problems.

Westlake at Newbury Park: The Warriors are off to a surprising 2-0 start, showing offensive explosives. Somebody better put pressure on Newbury Park quarterback Cameron Rising. Fans should sit back and enjoy this one. Look for the winner to get to 50 points or more.

Murrieta Valley at Cajon: There's lots of people impressed with Cajon, which has its share of college prospects. This game should tell a lot.