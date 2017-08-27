Big-play Ja'lani Ellison of Reseda picks up where he left off in 2016

Without a doubt, one of the best players in City Section football is Ja'lani Ellison of Reseda.

A year ago, he led the state with 15 interceptions and helped the Regents reach the City Division II championship game.

On Friday night, the senior defensive back-receiver made his season debut against Monroe. On the first offensive play for Reseda, he took a short bubble screen and went 70 yards for a touchdown.

He finished with four receptions for 162 yards and had three rushes for 31 yards. He scored scored two touchdowns.

"He's definitely faster, stronger, more physical," Coach Alonso Arreola said.

Ellison, 6 feet, 170 pounds, is scheduled to take the SAT in October. The results could help him get a first scholarship offer.