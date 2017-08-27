Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Big-play Ja'lani Ellison of Reseda picks up where he left off in 2016
|Eric Sondheimer
Without a doubt, one of the best players in City Section football is Ja'lani Ellison of Reseda.
A year ago, he led the state with 15 interceptions and helped the Regents reach the City Division II championship game.
On Friday night, the senior defensive back-receiver made his season debut against Monroe. On the first offensive play for Reseda, he took a short bubble screen and went 70 yards for a touchdown.
He finished with four receptions for 162 yards and had three rushes for 31 yards. He scored scored two touchdowns.
"He's definitely faster, stronger, more physical," Coach Alonso Arreola said.
Ellison, 6 feet, 170 pounds, is scheduled to take the SAT in October. The results could help him get a first scholarship offer.