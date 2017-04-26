Billboard touting Narbonne football rises up near Carson High

As if the Narbonne-Carson football rivalry needed any more attention, someone has put up a giant billboard on Carson Street several miles from Carson High touting the Gauchos.

It reads, "Narbonne High School. 2014-2015-2016 City Champs. 2015 California State Champs." And there's a photo of Coach Manuel Douglas.

When reached Wednesday about the billboard, Douglas expressed surprise and said he had "no idea" about it.

"Certainly not me," he said when asked who did it. "I have no money for any of that."

Douglas decided to drive by the sign to see it for himself "to believe it" after receiving a photo.

Messages left for Outfront Media, which appears to own the billboard, have not been returned.

Former Oaks Christian Coach Bill Redell was featured on three billboards after winning a state championship in 2006.

Carson Athletic Director Mike Kline was not very enthusiastic when told about the billboard. Asked if it might cause a commotion, Kline said, "Oh, I would imagine it might."