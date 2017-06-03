Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Birmingham becomes first school since Fremont in 1963 to win Division I baseball, basketball titles in City Section
Not since 1963 has the same school in the City Section won championships in Division I basketball and baseball in the same season.
That was the year Fremont High pulled off the feat.
Now Birmingham has done it, winning the Open Division title in basketball and the Division I title in baseball.