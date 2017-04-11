Birmingham, Chatsworth, Cleveland advance to Las Vegas tourney semifinals

West Valley League rivals Birmingham and Chatsworth remained unbeaten in Las Vegas on Tuesday and advanced to the tournament semifinals.



The Patriots (3-0) swept a doubleheader, beating Las Vegas, 15-4, and Bakersfield Independence, 5-4, in eight innings. Dylan Hernandez had two hits and four RBI in the first game. Hernandez hit a game-winning sacrifice in the second game. Matt Garcia threw two shutout innings of relief.



Chatsworth defeated Centennial, 15-0. Brandon Bohning and MacKenzie Lomas each hit home runs and had three RBIs. Zach Kaminkow also homered. Cleveland lost to First Lutheran, 10-2, but also is in the semifinals.



JSerra advanced to the semifinals of the National Classic by scoring two runs in the fifth inning and another in the seventh to pull out a 6-5 win over Cypress.



Royce Lewis went three for four, giving him six hits in his last two games. Lewis had a home run and double. Preston Miller also had three hits.



Bishop Amat and Mission Viejo also reached the semifinals. Bishop Amat picked up a 10-3 win over Oaks Christian. Jayson Gonzalez had a home run and three RBI. Jaden Allen went three for four. Blake Archuleta struck out six in 6 1/3 innings.



Mission Viejo defeated El Dorado, 1-0, in nine innings. Will Levine threw seven shutout innings, striking out seven. Noah Bradford threw two shutout innings. Kyle Luckham struck out 11 in eight innings for El Dorado.

JSerra will play Mission Viejo on Wednesday at 4 p.m. at El Dorado. Bishop Amat plays Sunrise Mountain at 1 p.m. at El Dorado. Sunrise Mountain handed Buchanan its first defeat, 11-7.



Vista Murrieta improved to 6-1 in the Southwestern League with an 8-2 win over Murrieta Valley. Nick Mosiello, Mitchell Moralez and Joey Hodapp each had two hits.



Corona Santiago defeated King, 4-2. Brice Turang, Jacob Shanks and Cole Cummings each contributed two hits. Tyler Frazier threw a complete game. Roosevelt defeated Corona Centennial, 4-2.



In San Diego, Newbury Park was beaten by Torrey Pines, 2-1. Jake Miller and Braden Ashmore had two hits apiece for the Panthers.



Crespi defeated Mission Hills, 12-5. Stephen Richardson threw a complete game, striking out six. El Camino Real lost to Eastlake, 4-3. Jacob Gordon had three hits. Danny Pimienta threw a complete game in Poly's 2-1 win over Mission Bay.

Calabasas defeated Valhalla, 10-4. Shawn Goosenberg went three for four.



In the Sunset League, Huntington Beach defeated Edison, 11-0. Nick Pratto went three for three and Hagen Danner had two hits and three RBI. Pratto, Josh Hahn, Garrett Runyan, Cory Moore and Danner each hit home runs. Pratto struck out nine in six shutout innings, allowing one hit.



St. John Bosco shut out Indio, 9-0. David Hays had two hits and three RBI. Nick Morales struck out eight in five innings.

San Juan Hills defeated Trabuco Hills, 3-1. Brian Pope struck out eight in six innings.



Servite defeated Pacifica, 1-0. Christian Ciuffetelli and Mark Woinarowicz combined for a two-hitter.



La Mirada defeated Glenn, 1-0. Eddie Salcido got the win. Kevin Kendall was two for two with an RBI.



Corona del Mar went 4-0 in the Newport Rib Co. Classic with a 3-0 win over Palm Springs. Preston Hartsell went three for three with a solo home run.

