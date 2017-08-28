Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Birmingham falls to Harvard-Westlake in final second
|Eric Sondheimer
Birmingham was so close to victory on Friday night against Harvard-Westlake.
Sophomore Mason White blocked a field goal with less than 2 minutes left, giving Birmingham the ball with a 28-27 lead. All the Patriots needed was a first down to run out the clock. But Birmingham immediately lost the ball on a fumble.
Harvard-Westlake got a game-winning 5-yard touchdown pass from Jameson Wang to Cameron Jones with 1 second left for a 33-28 victory.
Jones also had a 91-yard touchdown catch.
Returning All-City player Marcos Moran had a big game for Birmingham, getting an interception, forcing a fumble and catching a touchdown pass.