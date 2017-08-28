Birmingham falls to Harvard-Westlake in final second

Birmingham was so close to victory on Friday night against Harvard-Westlake.

Sophomore Mason White blocked a field goal with less than 2 minutes left, giving Birmingham the ball with a 28-27 lead. All the Patriots needed was a first down to run out the clock. But Birmingham immediately lost the ball on a fumble.

Harvard-Westlake got a game-winning 5-yard touchdown pass from Jameson Wang to Cameron Jones with 1 second left for a 33-28 victory.

Jones also had a 91-yard touchdown catch.

Returning All-City player Marcos Moran had a big game for Birmingham, getting an interception, forcing a fumble and catching a touchdown pass.