Birmingham pitcher Armando Yanez is awarded a hardship waiver

Left-hander Armando Yanez, a key figure in helping Birmingham win the City Section Division I baseball championship, has been awarded a fifth year of athletic eligibility, clearing the way for him to pitch for the Patriots this spring.

He applied for a hardship waiver from the City Section.

"We're excited to have him back," coach Matt Mowry said.

At a minimum, you can expect lots of country music being played at Birmingham games.

Yanez was known for breaking out his singing and dancing talents before pitching.