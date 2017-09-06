Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Birmingham pitcher Armando Yanez is awarded a hardship waiver
Eric Sondheimer
Left-hander Armando Yanez, a key figure in helping Birmingham win the City Section Division I baseball championship, has been awarded a fifth year of athletic eligibility, clearing the way for him to pitch for the Patriots this spring.
He applied for a hardship waiver from the City Section.
"We're excited to have him back," coach Matt Mowry said.
At a minimum, you can expect lots of country music being played at Birmingham games.
Yanez was known for breaking out his singing and dancing talents before pitching.