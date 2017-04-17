Birmingham pitcher Armando Yanez is in love with country music

Senior pitcher Armando Yanez of Birmingham can be found singing whenever there's a country music tune playing on the public address system.

It's gotten to the point that teammates have nicknamed him, "Country lover Mundo."

He lived in Utah until moving back to Southern California this past year. A friend got him listening to country music and now he thinks it's the best.

"When I pull up to practice in my car, country music is jamming," he said.

"He comes out to country music," Coach Matt Mowry said. "My wife loves country music, so she always comes to watch him pitch."

Yanez is 5-2 this season for Birmingham.