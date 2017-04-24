Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Birmingham to get all-weather football field in 2018
Birmingham High School in Van Nuys has approved a proposal to revamp its football field and stadium facilities by the 2018 season, Athletic Director Rick Prizant said.
Birmingham has the largest stadium in the San Fernando Valley. It has a grass field.
Prizant said the grass will be replaced by an all-weather turf field, with new scoreboard, repaired bleachers and repaired press box.