Birmingham unveils its championship baseball rings

Eric Sondheimer
Birmingham championship rings (Kyla Mowry)
The championship rings for the Birmingham High baseball team were finally handed out.

But the wait was worth it.

Birmingham baseball coach Matt Mowry will get to beam, along with his current players and ex-players.

Birmingham earned the rings by defeating Chatsworth, 4-3, in the City Section Division I championship game at Dodger Stadium last May.

Championship ring (Kyla Mowry)
