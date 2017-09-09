Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Birmingham unveils its championship baseball rings
Eric Sondheimer
The championship rings for the Birmingham High baseball team were finally handed out.
But the wait was worth it.
Birmingham baseball coach Matt Mowry will get to beam, along with his current players and ex-players.
Birmingham earned the rings by defeating Chatsworth, 4-3, in the City Section Division I championship game at Dodger Stadium last May.