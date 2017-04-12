Bishop Amat, JSerra to play in championship game of the National Classic

Bishop Amat and JSerra have reached the championship game of the National Classic and will play on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Cal State Fullerton.

Bishop Amat might be wise to pitch very carefully to JSerra leadoff hitter Royce Lewis, one of the top players in the nation. He has gotten very hot in the National Classic with seven hits in three games.

On Wednesday, he hit a home run in JSerra's 4-1 semifinal victory over Mission Viejo. Collin Townsend came through with a dominant pitching performance, striking out eight.

Bishop Amat picked up a 4-1 semifinal victory over Arizona Sunrise Mountain.

Nick DiFiori threw a three-hitter, striking out five. A three-run second inning propelled the Lancers in knocking off the team that handed California's No. 1-ranked team, Buchanan, its first loss.

In Las Vegas, Chatsworth defeated Faith Lutheran, 15-0, to improve to 4-0. Brandon Bohning, Tommy Palomera and Randy Mata each hit home runs.

Trabuco HIlls defeated San Juan Hills, 2-1. Nathan Casebier struck out six in five innings and Bronson Yager threw two scoreless innings of relief.

Los Osos ended Etiwanda's 12-game winning streak with a 3-2 victory in the Baseline League. Austin Lorenz struck out six in 6 2/3 innings. Chris Jimenez and Tyler Freeman each had two hits for 13-3 Etiwanda.

Johnny Kuhn, Carlos Lomeli and Isaish Horton combined on a three-hitter in St. John Bosco's 3-1 win over Pacifica.

Servite defeated La Palma Kennedy, 11-4. Jarred Greene had a double, triple and four RBI. Brendan Sullivan added three RBI.

Beckman defeated Laguna Hills, 5-1. RJ Finley had a home run.

In San Diego, Crespi defeated Bonita Vista, 4-3. Calabasas defeated San Ysidro, 5-3. Diego Ramirez had two hits, two RBI and threw four innings.

In the Foothill League, Valencia held off Hart, 2-1. Ray Shear broke a 1-1 deadlock with an RBI single in the fifth. Chase Farrell threw a four-hitter. Lukas White went three for three.

Moorpark rolled to an 8-3 victory over Royal. Tyger Goslin had three hits and TJ Foreman, Cole Moses and Brian Guy added two apiece. Travis Weston struck out seven and walked one in six innings. Moorpark is 16-2.

In Florida, Harvard-Westlake defeated Mamaroneck, 5-2. Sam Peacock struck out nine in six innings.

In the Palomares League, Glendora defeated Diamond Bar, 8-0. Hayden Pearce struck out seven in six innings. Emiliano Gonzalez and Scott Ellis each had two hits.