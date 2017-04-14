Boras Classic has 12 teams ranked in The Times' top 25

Perhaps the best baseball tournament of the season gets underway on Monday at Santa Ana Mater Dei and JSerra. The South Division of the Boras Classic has 12 of its 16 teams ranked in The Times' top 25 rankings.

Four of the players participating -- Hunter Greene of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Royce Lewis of JSerra, and Nick Pratto and Hagen Danner of Huntington Beach -- are potential first-round draft picks.

The best opening game of the tournament features the two hottest teams in City Section power Chatsworth taking on Vista Murrieta in a 3 p.m. game at JSerra.

No. 2-ranked Huntington Beach probably qualifies as the pre-tournament favorite. There's also Orange Lutheran, which got swept in a three-game series against St. John Bosco but has already proven it can win a tournament after going to North Carolina and winning the National High School Invitational.

The most exciting matchup could come on Tuesday if Huntington Beach and Notre Dame win their Monday openers.

Games will also be held on Tuesday and Wednesday, with the championship game on Thursday at 6 p.m. at JSerra.

Here's the link to the complete schedule.