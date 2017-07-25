Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Boron to travel 172 miles to San Diego to play in Honor Bowl
|Eric Sondheimer
With Sun Valley Village Christian unavailable to participate after dropping its program for the 2017 football season, Boron High has agreed to take the spot in the Honor Bowl on Sept. 1 at San Diego Cathedral Classic.
The football team will travel 172 miles to play El Cajon Christian in a 4:30 p.m. small schools game.
The 7:30 p.m. game will have Cathedral playing Orange Lutheran.
On Sept. 2, there will be three games: Helix-Paraclete at noon; Gardena Serra-Punahou at 4 p.m. and Corona Centennial-IMG Academy at 7:30 p.m.