Boys volleyball: City playoff results and updated pairings
BOYS' VOLLEYBALL
CITY
DIVISION I
Semifinals, Tuesday
•Palisades d. Chatsworth, 25-18, 25-20, 25-15
•El Camino Real d. Eagle Rock, 25-12, 23-25, 25-18, 25-21
DIVISION II
Semifinals, Tuesday
•Los Angeles CES d. Rivera, 22-25, 25-8, 25-18, 25-21
•Elizabeth d. Locke, 3 games to 2 (scores not reported)
DIVISION III
Semifinals, Tuesday
•Hollywood d. Foshay, 25-19, 25-23, 25-22
•Granada Hills Kennedy d. Los Angeles Wilson, 25-18, 25-16, 25-17
DIVISION IV
Quarterfinal, Tuesday
•Bright Star d. North Valley Military, 25-16, 25-15, 26-24
Semifinal, Tuesday
•Lincoln d. Washington, 25-11, 25-23, 25-19
Semifinal, Wednesday, 7 p.m.
•#3 New West at #2 Bright Star
CHAMPIONSHIPS
Saturday at Roybal
Div. IV: #1 Lincoln vs. Bright Star/New West winner, 10 a.m.
Div. III: #1 Hollywood vs. #7 Granada Hills Kennedy, 12:15 p.m.
Div. II: #3 Elizabeth vs. #5 Los Angeles CES, 2:30 p.m.
Div. I: #1 Palisades vs. #2 El Camino Real, 4:30 p.m.