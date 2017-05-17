Sports High School Sports Varsity Times Insider

Boys volleyball: City playoff results and updated pairings

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL

CITY

DIVISION I

Semifinals, Tuesday

•Palisades d. Chatsworth, 25-18, 25-20, 25-15

•El Camino Real d. Eagle Rock, 25-12, 23-25, 25-18, 25-21

 

 

DIVISION II

Semifinals, Tuesday

•Los Angeles CES d. Rivera, 22-25, 25-8, 25-18, 25-21

•Elizabeth d. Locke, 3 games to 2 (scores not reported)

 

 

DIVISION III

Semifinals, Tuesday

•Hollywood d. Foshay, 25-19, 25-23, 25-22

•Granada Hills Kennedy d. Los Angeles Wilson, 25-18, 25-16, 25-17

 

 

DIVISION IV

Quarterfinal, Tuesday

•Bright Star d. North Valley Military, 25-16, 25-15, 26-24

 

Semifinal, Tuesday

•Lincoln d. Washington, 25-11, 25-23, 25-19

 

Semifinal, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

•#3 New West at #2 Bright Star

 

CHAMPIONSHIPS

Saturday at Roybal

Div. IV: #1 Lincoln vs. Bright Star/New West winner, 10 a.m.

Div. III: #1 Hollywood vs. #7 Granada Hills Kennedy, 12:15 p.m.

Div. II: #3 Elizabeth vs. #5 Los Angeles CES, 2:30 p.m.

Div. I: #1 Palisades vs. #2 El Camino Real, 4:30 p.m.

