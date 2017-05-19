Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Boys' tennis: Southern Section championship scores
BOYS' TENNIS
SOUTHERN SECTION CHAMPIONSHIPS
Friday
•Division 1: Harvard-Westlake 10, Peninsula 8
•Division 2: Redlands 9, Yorba Linda 9 (Redlands wins on games, 79-73)
•Division 3: Buckley 9, JSerra 9 (Buckley wins on games, 76-69)
•Division 4: Los Osos 11, Maranatha 7
•Division 5: Gahr 14, Magnolia 4