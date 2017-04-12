Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Boys' tennis: City playoff pairings
BOYS' TENNIS
CITY PLAYOFFS
DIVISION I
First round, Monday, 1 p.m.
#1 Palisades, bye
#9 Downtown Magnets at #8 Birmingham
#12 Chatsworth at #5 Sherman Oaks CES
#4 Eagle Rock, bye
#3 Narbonne, bye
#11 Venice at #6 Cleveland
#10 Sylmar at #7 El Camino Real
#2 Granada Hills, bye
DIVISION II
First round, Monday, 1 p.m.
#16 Manual Arts at #1 Los Angeles Hamilton
#9 Los Angeles Marshall at #8 Wilmington Banning
#12 Los Angeles University at #5 South East
#13 Bell at #4 North Hollywood
#14 Sun Valley Poly at #3 Taft
#11 Carson at #6 Reseda
#10 Westchester at #7 San Pedro
#15 Grant at #2 Los Angeles Roosevelt
Notes: Quarterfinals, April 19, 1 p.m.; semifinals, April 21, 1 p.m. Championship, April 25, 1 p.m. (Division I) and April 26, 1 p.m. (Division II) at Balboa Sports Center (Encino).