Boys' tennis: Southern California Regional pairings
BOYS' TENNIS
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL
at Claremont Club
Quarterfinals, Friday
• No. 1 Palisades vs. San Marino, 10:45 a.m.
• No. 4 San Diego Torrey Pines vs. Irvine University, 10:45 a.m.
• No. 3 Peninsula vs. San Diego Canyon Crest Academy, 12:15 p.m.
• No. 2 Harvard-Westlake vs. Fresno Clovis North, 12:15 p.m.
Notes: Semifinals, Friday, 1:45 and 3:15 p.m. Championship, Saturday, 1:30 p.m.