Boys' tennis: Southern California Regional quarterfinal and semifinal results
BOYS' TENNIS
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL
Quarterfinals, Friday
•Palisades 5, San Marino 2
•San Diego Torrey Pines 6, Irvine University 1
•Peninsula 7, San Diego Canyon Crest Academy 0
•Harvard-Westlake 7, Fresno Clovis North 0
Semifinals, Friday
•San Diego Torrey Pines 5, Palisades 2
•Harvard-Westlake 4, Peninsula 3
Championship, Saturday, 1:30 p.m. at Claremont Club
•#2 Harvard-Westlake vs. #4 San Diego Torrey Pines