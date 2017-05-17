Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Boys' tennis: Southern Section semifinal results and championship pairings
BOYS' TENNIS
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 1
Semifinals, Wednesday
•Peninsula 12, San Marino 6
•Harvard-Westlake 15, Irvine University 3
DIVISION 2
Semifinals, Wednesday
•Yorba Linda 11, Newport Harbor 7
•Redlands 10, Sage Hill 8
DIVISION 3
Semifinals, Wednesday
•Buckley 10, Cate 8
•JSerra 10, St. Margaret's 8
DIVISION 4
Semifinals, Wednesday
•Los Osos 10, Downey 8
•Maranatha 10, Mission Viejo 8
DIVISION 5
Semifinals, Wednesday
•Magnolia 11, Paloma Valley 7
•Gahr 15, California 3
Championships, Friday at Claremont Club
•Division 1: #1 Peninsula vs. #2 Harvard-Westlake, noon
•Division 2: #1 Yorba Linda vs. #2 Redlands, 11:30 a.m.
•Division 3: #2 JSerra vs. Buckley, 11 a.m.
•Division 4: #1 Los Osos vs. #3 Maranatha, 2 p.m.
•Division 5: #1 Magnolia vs. Gahr, 2:30 p.m.