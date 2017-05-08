Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Boys' tennis: Southern Section playoff pairings
BOYS' TENNIS
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 1
First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
•Newbury Park at No. 1 Peninsula
•Beverly Hills at West Ranch
•Viewpoint at Cypress
•Corona del Mar at San Clemente
•Westlake at San Marino
•Beckman at Claremont
•Palos Verdes at Arroyo Grande
•Loyola at No. 4 Arcadia
•Santa Monica at No. 3 Irvine University
•San Luis Obispo at Calabasas
•Placentia Valencia at Brentwood
•Mira Costa at Dos Pueblos
•La Canada at Los Alamitos
•Woodbridge at Palm Desert
•Northwood at Santa Margarita
•Santa Barbara at No. 2 Harvard-Westlake
DIVISION 2
First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
•Temple City at No.1 Yorba Linda
•Windward at Cerritos
•Camarillo at Pasadena Poly
•Fountain Valley at Long Beach Poly
•Temecula Valley at Dana Hills
•Sunny Hills at King
•Palm Springs at Walnut
•South Torrance at No. 4 Newport Harbor
•Culver City at No. 3 Sage Hill
•Valencia at Oak Park
•Chaminade at San Marcos
•Xavier Prep at Great Oak
•Simi Valley at Diamond Bar
•Crescenta Valley at West Torrance
•Tesoro at Anaheim Canyon
•La Quinta at No. 2 Redlands
Division 3
Wild-card matches, Tuesday, 2 p.m.
•A--Santa Maria St. Joseph at Santa Ynez
•B--Coachella Valley at Arlington
•C--La Mirada at Foothill
•D--Murrieta Valley at Corona Santiago
•E--North Torrance at Whitney
•F--Riverside North at Long Beach Wilson
•G--Malibu at No. 4 Saugus
•H--Orange Lutheran at No. 3 St. Margaret's
•I--Ayala at Millikan
•J--Pasadena at Thacher
•K--Burbank at Rio Mesa
•L--Charter Oak at Flintridge Prep
•M--La Palma Kennedy at Garden Grove
First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
•Winner wild-card A at No. 1 Cate
•Winner wild-card B at Webb
•Winner wild-card C at Laguna Beach
•Winner wild-card D at Rowland
•Winner wild-card E at Buckley
•Schurr at Rancho Cucamonga
•Winner wild-card F at Westminster La Quinta
•Winner wild-card G at Oxnard Pacifica
•Winner wild-card H at Westminster
•Los Altos at Riverside Poly
•Winner wild-card I at Troy
•Winner wild-card J at Keppel
•Winner wild-card K at Etiwanda
•Winner wild-card L at Aliso Niguel
•Winner wild-card M at Mayfair
•Brea Olinda at No. 2 JSerra
Division 4
Wild-card matches, Tuesday, 2 p.m.
•A--Eastvale Roosevelt at No. 1 Los Osos
•B--Citrus Valley at Alta Loma
•C--Paso Robles at Laguna Blanca
•D--Bellflower at Alhambra
•E--Silverado at Downey
•F--Lakewood at Ocean View
•G--Hacienda Heights Wilson at Yucaipa
•H--Fullerton at El Toro
•I--Rosemead at Channel Islands
•J--Estancia at Bolsa Grande
First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
•Winner wild-card A at Lynwood
•Savanna at Tarbut V'Torah
•Highland at Oak Hills
•Winner wild-card B at Hemet
•Oakwood at Lompoc Cabrillo
•Winner wild-card C at Carpinteria
•Winner wild-card D at Rim of the World
•Winner wild-card E at No. 4 La Serna
•Winner wild-card F at No. 3 Maranatha
•Winner wild-card G at Rancho Mirage
•Winner wild-card H at Quartz Hill
•Winner wild-card I at Templeton
•El Rancho at Arroyo
•Segerstrom at Redlands East Valley
•San Dimas at Beaumont
•Winner wild-card J at No. 2 Mission Viejo
Division 5
Wild-card matches, Tuesday, 2 p.m.
•A--Temescal Canyon at Costa Mesa
•B--Serrano at Lancaster
•C--Jurupa Hills at Ramona
•D--Aquinas at Kaiser
•E--de Toledo at Century
•F--Antelope Valley at Sultana
•G--California at Azusa
•H--La Salle at Chaffey
•I--Nipomo at Gahr
•J--San Bernardino at Norte Vista
•K--Cerritos Valley Christian at Nogales
First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
•Winner wild-card A at No. 1 Magnolia
•Desert Hot Springs at Vista del Lago
•West Valley at Garey
•Winner wild-card B at Ontario
•Bishop Montgomery at Pasadena Marshall
•Winner wild-card C at Workman
•Winner wild-card D at Barstow
•Winner wild-card E at No. 4 Paloma Valley
•Winner wild-card F at no. 3 Rubidoux
•Elsinore at San Gorgonio
•Winner wild-card G at Grand Terrace
•Winner wild-card H at Jurupa Valley
•Winner wild-card I at Bishop Amat
•Winner wild-card J at Foothill Tech
•Edgewood at Granite Hills
•Winner wild-card K at No. 2 Arrowhead Christian
Notes: Second round, Friday, 3 p.m.; quarterfinals, May 15, 3 p.m.; semifinals, May 17, 3 p.m. championships, May 19 at Claremont Club.