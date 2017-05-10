Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Boys' tennis: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings
BOYS' TENNIS
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 1
First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
•Newbury Park at #1 Peninsula
•Beverly Hills at West Ranch
•Viewpoint at Cypress
•Corona del Mar at San Clemente
•Westlake at San Marino
•Beckman at Claremont
•Palos Verdes at Arroyo Grande
•Loyola at #4 Arcadia
•Santa Monica at #3 Irvine University
•San Luis Obispo at Calabasas
•Placentia Valencia at Brentwood
•Mira Costa at Dos Pueblos
•La Canada at Los Alamitos
•Woodbridge at Palm Desert
•Northwood at Santa Margarita
•Santa Barbara at #2 Harvard-Westlake
DIVISION 2
First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m. unless noted
•Temple City at #1 Yorba Linda
•Windward at Cerritos
•Camarillo at Pasadena Poly, 3:30 p.m.
•Fountain Valley at Long Beach Poly
•Temecula Valley at Dana Hills
•Sunny Hills at King
•Palm Springs at Walnut, 3:30 p.m.
•South Torrance at #4 Newport Harbor
•Culver City at #3 Sage Hill
•Valencia at Oak Park
•Chaminade at San Marcos
•Xavier Prep at Great Oak
•Simi Valley at Diamond Bar
•Crescenta Valley at West Torrance
•Tesoro at Anaheim Canyon
•La Quinta at #2 Redlands
Division 3
Wild-card matches, Tuesday
•Santa Maria St. Joseph 10, Santa Ynez 8
•Arlington 14, Coachella Valley 4
•Foothill 15, La Mirada 3
•Murrieta Valley 9, Corona Santiago 9 (Murrieta Valley wins on games, 78-68)
•Whitney 11, North Torrance 7
•Riverside North 10, Long Beach Wilson 8
•Saugus 13, Malibu 5
•St. Margaret's 11, Orange Lutheran 7
•Ayala 10, Millikan 8
•Thacher 14, Pasadena 4
•Burbank 14, Rio Mesa 4
•Flintridge Prep 9, Charter Oak 9 (Flintridge Prep wins on games, 78-68)
•Garden Grove 13, La Palma Kennedy 5
First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
•Santa Maria St. Joseph at #1 Cate
•Arlington at Webb
•Foothill at Laguna Beach
•Murrieta Valley at Rowland
•Whitney at Buckley
•Schurr at Rancho Cucamonga
•Riverside North at Westminster La Quinta
•#4 Saugus at Oxnard Pacifica
•#3 St. Margaret's at Westminster
•Los Altos at Riverside Poly
•Ayala at Troy
•Thacher at Keppel
•Burbank at Etiwanda
•Flintridge Prep at Aliso Niguel
•Garden Grove at Mayfair
•Brea Olinda at #2 JSerra
Division 4
Wild-card matches, Tuesday
•Los Osos 14, Eastvale Roosevelt 4
•Alta Loma 11, Citrus Valley 7
•Laguna Blanca 15, Paso Robles 3
•Alhambra 16, Bellflower 2
•Downey 18, Silverado 0
•Ocean View 11, Lakewood 7
•Yucaipa 11, Hacienda Heights Wilson 7
•El Toro 14, Fullerton 4
•Rosemead 15, Channel Islands 3
•Bolsa Grande 13, Estancia 5
First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
•#1 Los Osos at Lynwood
•Savanna at Tarbut V'Torah
•Highland at Oak Hills
•Alta Loma at Hemet
•Oakwood at Lompoc Cabrillo
•Laguna Blanca at Carpinteria
•Alhambra at Rim of the World
•Downey at #4 La Serna
•Ocean View at #3 Maranatha
•Yucaipa at Rancho Mirage
•El Toro at Quartz Hill
•Rosemead at Templeton
•El Rancho at Arroyo
•Segerstrom at Redlands East Valley
•San Dimas at Beaumont
•Bolsa Grande at #2 Mission Viejo
Division 5
Wild-card matches, Tuesday
•Costa Mesa 12, Temescal Canyon 6
•Serrano 12, Lancaster 6
•Ramona 12, Jurupa Hills 6
•Kaiser 10, Aquinas 8
•Century d. de Toledo (forfeit)
•Sultana 17, Antelope Valley 1
•California 10, Azusa 8
•La Salle 10, Chaffey 8
•Gahr 14, Nipomo 4
•Norte Vista 17, San Bernardino 1
•Nogales 12, Cerritos Valley Christian 6
First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m. unless noted
•Costa Mesa at #1 Magnolia
•Desert Hot Springs at Vista del Lago
•West Valley at Garey
•Serrano at Ontario
•Bishop Montgomery at Pasadena Marshall
•Ramona at Workman
•Kaiser at Barstow
•Century at #4 Paloma Valley
•Sultana at #3 Rubidoux
•Elsinore at San Gorgonio, 4 p.m.
•California at Grand Terrace
•La Salle at Jurupa Valley
•Gahr at Bishop Amat
•Norte Vista vs. Foothill Tech at Ventura College
•Edgewood at Granite Hills
•Nogales at #2 Arrowhead Christian
Notes: Second round, Friday, 3 p.m.; quarterfinals, Monday, 3 p.m.; semifinals, May 17, 3 p.m. Championships, May 19 at Claremont Club.